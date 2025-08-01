Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FNDA opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

