Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Dominion Energy FY2026 Earnings

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

