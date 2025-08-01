Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Dover’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 1,005.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

