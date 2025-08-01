Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Outlook for AWK FY2027 Earnings

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.62. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2028 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Water Works by 881.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,053,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

