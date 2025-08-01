Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of PARAA Q1 Earnings

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion.

Paramount Global stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1,090.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

