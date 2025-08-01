Seaport Res Ptn Lifts Earnings Estimates for Atmos Energy

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $126.08 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.