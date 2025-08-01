Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,357,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Shell by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Shell by 131.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

