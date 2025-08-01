Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 815,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $59,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Shell by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 313,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Shell by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $4,797,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

