Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 36,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $455,874.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,599,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,866.92. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $398,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,532,697 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,404.62. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 571,460 shares of company stock worth $7,977,843. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $805.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.89. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

