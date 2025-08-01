Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,138 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $30.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

