Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 100,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 98,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 189,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

