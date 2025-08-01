Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Cut by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

