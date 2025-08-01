SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

SOFI opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,360. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,399,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 773,308 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 531,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 95,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 95,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

