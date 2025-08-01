Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $613,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of SON opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

