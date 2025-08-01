Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

