SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,364,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $441.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

