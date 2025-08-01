SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $50,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7%

XBI stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.