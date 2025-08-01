SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SPXC opened at $182.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.