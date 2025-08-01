Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Standex International has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Standex International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Standex International by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Standex International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

