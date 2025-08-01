Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

