Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.9%

Starbucks stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

