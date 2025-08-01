Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Stock Price

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
California BanCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.21.
California BanCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp
California BanCorp Company Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
