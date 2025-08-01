Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Stock Price

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.21.

California BanCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

California BanCorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 793,828 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,010,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 313,612 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in California BanCorp by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,029 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

