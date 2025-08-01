Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $110.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Revvity Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 8.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,382,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,616 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

