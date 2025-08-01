Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CART. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Up 2.4%

CART stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,291,904.45. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 489.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,162,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.