Stifel Nicolaus Increases CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $28.00

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of YOU opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $76,673,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,748 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,862,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

