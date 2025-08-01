Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $189.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,566,000 after buying an additional 505,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 430,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Crane by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

