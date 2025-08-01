Strategic Advocates LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,809 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 346.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 25,232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 340,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

