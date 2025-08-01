Susquehanna Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $9.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WU. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Western Union Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Western Union has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

