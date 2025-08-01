Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 2,519,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,823. Western Union has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 464.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

