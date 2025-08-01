Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 93 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 3.2%

LON SLP opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.15. The company has a market capitalization of £226.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.06).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

