TD Asset Management Inc Has $8.22 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,859 shares of company stock worth $4,020,877 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

