TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 486 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 38,860.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after buying an additional 122,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $23,962,000.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.17.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $387.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.53 and a 12 month high of $402.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.65.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

