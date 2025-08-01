TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $9,695,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $137.61 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at $77,139,307.52. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

