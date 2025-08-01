Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4%

TSLA opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.96 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $994.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,119 shares of company stock worth $246,186,549. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

