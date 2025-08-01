TFI International (NYSE:TFII) versus Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Head to Head Survey

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TFI International has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 4.48% 15.45% 5.72% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TFI International and Jayud Global Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.26 billion 0.87 $422.48 million $4.36 19.96 Jayud Global Logistics $78.64 million 0.23 -$6.90 million N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TFI International and Jayud Global Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 1 6 10 2 2.68 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

TFI International presently has a consensus price target of $117.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Summary

TFI International beats Jayud Global Logistics on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

