Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Carnival Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

