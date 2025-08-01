Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.71. 6,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

