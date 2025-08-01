Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Up 27.8% – Here’s Why

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 236,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 81,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

