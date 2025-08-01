TSE:DFY FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cormark upgraded Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.90.

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$74.65 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$46.97 and a twelve month high of C$79.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.90.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.