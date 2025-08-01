Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

UBER stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

