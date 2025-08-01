Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

