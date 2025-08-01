UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Grupo Televisa Stock Down 0.5%

Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Grupo Televisa has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. Grupo Televisa’s payout ratio is currently -10.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 186,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 3,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

