UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. TFI International has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $157.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 303.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 877.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

