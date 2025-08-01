UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Price

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $283.00 to $299.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.13.

Woodward Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $257.08 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.83.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,791,809.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,296 shares of company stock worth $8,711,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

