UBS Group Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $22.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Envista by 23.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

