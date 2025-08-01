Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,554,000 after purchasing an additional 345,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,580,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 178,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Banner Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

