Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 79.18%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

