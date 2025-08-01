Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 33,378 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 83,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.37.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

