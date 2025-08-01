UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $14.76 Million Stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania accounts for 1.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 260,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,204,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

