UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.72 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 282,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

